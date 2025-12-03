MBBS admission row: Merit sole basis, not religion, says J&K CM

Amid protests in Katra over MBBS admission row and proposed ropeway project, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reiterated his stance on the merit-based admissions to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME). A high level BJP delegation also called on Union health minister JP Nadda at Delhi to discuss the growing controversy surrounding the admissions. (File)

“Admissions are based on merit and not religion,” Omar said.

Addressing media queries during his visit to Rajouri, Omar said, “There is no need to say anything on this issue. When they (shrine board) decided to make a medical college under Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, they knew that seats couldn’t be given on the basis of religion.”

The CM recalled that the shrine board authorities had given their consent to make NEET scores the sole eligibility criterion to seek admission in institute. “Now, students, who qualified on merit, how can they be denied admission on the basis of religion. Neither law nor constitution allows this and even SMVDU Act doesn’t allow this. Still, if they want to provide admission on the basis of religion then they should say no to grant-in-aid from the government and pay for the land given free to them (for raising the infrastructure). Then amend the law and we won’t be having any problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, under the aegis of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, locals staged a protest rally in Katra town on Tuesday. The protesters demanded that the admission list to the SMVDIME be revoked immediately and reservation be provided to the Hindu candidates. They also demanded that the proposed ropeway project on Tarakote Marg be revoked.

BJP delegation meets Union minister Nadda

A high level BJP delegation also called on Union health minister JP Nadda at Delhi to discuss the growing controversy surrounding the admissions. The delegation comprised J&K BJP president and MP (Rajya Sabha) Sat Sharma, Union MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh, LoP Sunil Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Ali Khatana, MLAs Devinder Manyal, Sham Lal Sharma and RS Pathania.

The delegation informed Nadda regarding the protests by various social and religious organisations who are expressing dissatisfaction and demanding transparency and corrective measures in the admission process.

These party leaders said that while the BJP respects the merit-based and constitutional framework of medical admissions, it was equally important to acknowledge the sentiments of millions of devotees associated with the shrine. They urged the health minister to understand the gravity of the situation and intervene.

Nadda assured them that the matter would be examined with due seriousness. He assured that the ministry would look into all aspects of the issue and take appropriate steps to address the concerns raised, while ensuring compliance with national medical education norms.