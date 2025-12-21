MBBS admission row: SMVD Sangarsh Samiti delegation meets Nadda, assured of early resolution

A delegation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Sangharsh Samiti led by its convener Col (retd) SS Mankotia met Union health minister JP Nadda in New Delhi on Friday and sought early resolution of row over admission to first batch of 50 students to MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. A delegation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Sangharsh Samiti led by its convener Col (retd) SS Mankotia met Union health minister JP Nadda in New Delhi on Friday and sought early resolution of row over admission to first batch of 50 students to MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. (ANI File)

Out of 50 students, 42 students belong to Muslim community, which has sparked a major controversy in Jammu.

Locals and various Hindu organisations are demanding cent percent reservation to Hindu candidates on the grounds that the medical college was made and being largely run out of donations of Hindu devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

“In connection with the ongoing public concern and stir regarding the allotment of seats in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), a high-level delegation of core members of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti today met the Union minister for health and family welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday,” said a spokesperson of the samiti.

The delegation apprised the Union minister in detail about the widespread resentment prevailing among the people of Jammu over the seat allotment and its serious socio-legal and regional implications, he added.

“The minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation. He acknowledged the gravity of the issue and assured the delegation that the party and the union government are fully sensitive to the concerns raised. The minister categorically assured that the matter would be examined with due seriousness and that a resolution would be arrived at very shortly, keeping in view the legitimate aspirations and sentiments of the people of Jammu,” said the spokesperson.

The BJP and other Hindu groups have demanded the scrapping of the MBBS admission list. The BJP had also submitted a memorandum to J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, seeking that admissions at the SMVDIME be limited to Hindu students and, if possible, handled by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

However, chief minister Omar Abdullah has categorically stated that admissions were made on merit.