MBBS students protest after being stopped from meeting Haryana speaker

Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:24 AM IST

Heavy police deployment was made near the venue of Haryana speaker’s programme in KCGMCH and the police had to struggle as the MBBS students who were protesting against the bond policy tried to reach the venue

A group of the MBBS students of the Kalpana Chawla Government College and Hospital (KCGMCH) held a protest as the police tried to stop them from reaching the venue of a programme of Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A group of the MBBS students of the Kalpana Chawla Government College and Hospital (KCGMCH) held a protest as the police tried to stop them from reaching the venue of a programme of Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Heavy police deployment was made near the venue of Gupta’s programme in KCGMCH and the police had to struggle as the students who were protesting against the bond policy tried to reach the venue saying that they wanted to apprise the speaker about their concerns.

When the police officers did not allow them to proceed, student leaders also had arguments with the police officials. However, the police told them that only a group of five students can meet the speaker but they were adamant that all the protesters be allowed to continue to hold the protest on the campus of the medical college.

Later, after a protest of over an hour, five members were allowed to meet the speaker and they handed over a memorandum to him.

Earlier, a group of 13 MBBS students of the KCGMCH also took out a cycle rally and they will reach BPS Medical College in Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat district. The students said that during the 90-km journey, they will also meet panchayat representatives in different villages and tell them about the problems they are facing due to the bond policy.

