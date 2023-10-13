Chandigarh: MC adds two hi-tech aerated foam fire tenders

To enhance the emergency response preparedness of the fire and rescue services department, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) included two hi-tech aerated foam fire tenders in its fire fighting vehicle fleet on Thursday. These services support the department’s mission of effectively preserving lives and protecting property. (HT FILE)

City mayor Anup Gupta said, these vehicles are equipped with foam-making machines, enabling them to tackle ordinary and chemical or oil fires effectively.

“To further bolster the fire services across the city, the MC has allocated ₹11 crores for the purchase of additional fire equipment for the last two years”, the mayor said.

“The fire and rescue services department has been upgraded with the latest hi-tech machinery and equipment during the last two years by providing three water tenders, 50 suction hose pipes, six inflatable emergency lighting towers, 31 fire fighting equipments to be kept in the three newly purchased water tenders, 56 breathing apparatus, 24 combi tools/specialised tools, three electric motor driven and petrol engine driven high pressure breathing air compressors, two fire fighting foam tenders and 42 fire safety suits (pyrolene suits 28 & chemical suits 14)”, mayor added.

He said that the first response vehicle in a fire and rescue service usually leaves the fire station to reach the scene of an accident within minutes and the version included in the fleet is reworked to respond to fire incidents with greater speed.

The Mayor further said that the department provides all risk emergency services, as well as public education programmes, fire prevention, and life safety measures to the city’s residents. These services support the department’s mission of effectively preserving lives and protecting property.

