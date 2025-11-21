MC chief reviews objections to Mohali limits expansion

Municipal commissioner Parminder Pal Singh Sandhu on Thursday convened a public hearing for residents and organisations who submitted objections and suggestions regarding the proposed expansion of the Mohali municipal corporation limits. Officials from the Punjab government were also present at the hearing and will now take a final call on whether the expansion will go ahead. (HT Photo)

In October, the state government issued a fresh notification proposing the inclusion of rapidly developing areas such as Aerocity, IT City, Sector 81 and Sector 82 within the Mohali MC’s jurisdiction. While many residents believe the move could improve delivery of urban services, several others have flagged concerns over infrastructure readiness, higher taxation, and the broader regulatory implications of becoming part of the corporation.

The commissioner had on November 18 summoned objectors for a personal hearing. According to officials, more than 50 residents and organisations have filed written objections opposing the proposed expansion.

“Most of the complainants objected to the taxes as compared to the services. We listened to the complaints and counselled them about the municipal services,” commissioner Sandhu said after the hearing, adding that the Punjab government will now take the final decision.

Sources said many objections centred on the gap between taxes imposed by the municipal corporation — including sanitation charges and property tax — and the quality of services delivered in existing MC areas. Objectors argued that several villages already merged into Mohali have not received adequate development or timely civic facilities. Councillors, too, had recently echoed similar concerns during a House meeting, pointing out that the city continues to struggle with garbage collection and processing.

Residents argued that expanding the MC’s territorial limits without first resolving these basic issues would only widen existing gaps in service delivery.