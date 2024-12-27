MC elections: Citing ‘irregularities’, low turnout, BJP seeks re-poll

Alleging irregularities during the recently held civic body elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanding a re-election. At a press conference here, BJP leaders alleged large-scale irregularities, voter list discrepancies and hooliganism by members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the municipal corporation elections. PAP refuting the allegations said that had the government influenced elections, it would have got clear majority. (HT Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party rubbished the allegations, claiming that had it influenced the elections, the party would have got a clearcut majority.

District BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman expressed concern over the low voter turnout. He claimed that flaws in the voter lists, prepared by the district election administration, prevented many people from exercising their right to vote. Dhiman accused the AAP government of conducting the elections merely as a formality, pointing out that despite two ward divisions in the last three years, voter lists were poorly prepared, raising suspicions of intentional manipulation.

“The ruling party assumed it would easily win by tampering with the voter lists. But they still failed to secure enough seats to elect a mayor,” said Dhiman. He further alleged that BJP candidates and their representatives were harassed by AAP members during the elections, which indicated the “ruling party’s desperation to avoid defeat”. Dhiman urged the State Election Commission to annul the current results and conduct fresh municipal elections.

Punjab BJP treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi accused AAP MLAs of resorting to hooliganism during the elections, claiming that fake votes were cast in several wards to ensure AAP candidates’ victory. “The State Election Commission acted as a puppet in the hands of the ruling party. Had the authorities conducted the election fairly, the results would have been entirely different,” said Debi.

Debi also highlighted incidents wherein BJP leaders were “mistreated” at polling booths, alleging that inappropriate language was used against them by AAP representatives. “The BJP will not tolerate such behaviour. We will soon file a formal complaint with the election commission and demand accountability for these actions,” he added.

According to Gurdev Sharma Debi, the election results reflected Ludhiana’s rejection of AAP’s governance. He claimed the electorate now recognised BJP as the only party capable of developing Ludhiana into a thriving metropolis.

The press conference was attended by several BJP leaders, including district general secretary Yashpal Janotra, district vice president Dr Nirmal Nayyar, councilor Gurjeet Singh Gora and press secretary Dr Satish Kumar among others.

Meanwhile, AAP district president Sharanpal Singh Makkar refuted the allegations of using muscle power in the MC elections. “Had the government influenced the elections, the AAP would have got a clearcut majority,” he said while accepting that there was some issue related to voter lists but added that it affected AAP candidates as well.