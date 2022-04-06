Ludhiana MC employees’ union demand regularisation of contractual staff
Seeking regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union, Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, submitted memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Wednesday.
The other demands of the union included health insurance of staff, payment of arrears etc.
The employees led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon said Congress government had issued notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees, including sweepers, drivers etc, but the orders have not been implemented at ground level.
At ₹120.51, petrol reaches an all-time high in city
MUMBAI After yet another hike on Wednesday, a litre of petrol crossed the ₹120-mark and reached an all-time high of ₹120.51 in Mumbai. In Thane, the price hit ₹120.65 on Wednesday. Diesel was available for ₹104.77 in Mumbai and ₹104.90 in Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹105.49.
Punjab Bonsai Exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana
Gurmeet Singh Kular, president Fico (Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation) inaugurated the Punjab Bonsai Exhibition at Step (Science & Technology Entrepreneurs' Park), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, here on Wednesday. This is the first exhibition on Bonsai in Punjab being organised for two days. 'Bonsai' is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed varieties of trees and shrubs in pots. He congratulated the organisers for the initiative.
Ludhiana traders flay AAP over ‘tall claims’
Lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party for its alleged failure in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made to the public regarding 300 units free power , cheaper power and 24/7 power supply, traders under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal and Business Bachao Manch staged a protest against the state government near Mata Rani chowk on Wednesday.
Ludhiana | College teachers term enrolment drive a futile exercise
While the state education department is counting on college teachers to increase enrolment in the upcoming academic year, the latter are not too pleased with the assignment. The teachers have been asked by the education department to tour schools in the district to encourage Class-12 students to apply at their respective colleges, but they say it is a futile exercise.
Ludhiana | Samaj Sewa Society stages protest over ‘illegal conversion’ of LIG flats into commercial units
Alleging illegal conversion of LIG flats into commercial shops in Dugri phase-2 and failure of authorities in providing information regarding allotment of 14 LIG flats in the area, members of Samaj Sewa Society staged a protest outside the office of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Ferozepur road, on Wednesday. Accusing GLADA officials of corruption, the protesters said the officials are not even providing information about the 14 LIG flats under Right to Information.
