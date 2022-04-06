Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC employees’ union demand regularisation of contractual staff
Ludhiana MC employees’ union demand regularisation of contractual staff

The other demands by Ludhiana MC employees, apart from regularisation of contractual staff, included health insurance of staff, payment of arrears etc
MC employees handing over the memorandum, to demand regularisation of contractual staff, to the mayor Balkar Sandhu at his office in Ludhiana on April 06, 2022. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seeking regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union, Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, submitted memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Wednesday.

The other demands of the union included health insurance of staff, payment of arrears etc.

The employees led by chairperson Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon said Congress government had issued notification for regularisation of around 3,000 employees, including sweepers, drivers etc, but the orders have not been implemented at ground level.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
