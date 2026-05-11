MC polls: 4 BJP workers suspended for ‘anti-party’ activities in Solan

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken strict disciplinary action against party workers involved in contesting against official BJP candidates and indulging in “anti-party activities” during the Solan Municipal Corporation elections. The state BJP has taken strict disciplinary action against party workers involved in contesting against official BJP candidates and indulging in “anti-party activities” during the Solan Municipal Corporation elections. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to a statement issued by the BJP state office, the disciplinary committee constituted for the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections held detailed deliberations on complaints received from district and mandal units and treated these activities as serious cases of indiscipline.

Acting on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal suspended the primary membership of four party workers from the Solan Municipal Corporation with immediate effect in accordance with the party constitution.

The disciplinary action has been taken against Gaurav Rajput, Mandal co-incharge of the IT department from Ward No. 3, and Rajni Rajput, state executive member of BJP Mahila Morcha. In addition, Rampal and Mukesh Verma from Ward No. 7 have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership.

“The party has made it clear that no compromise would be tolerated on matters related to party organisation, ideology and discipline. Contesting elections against official party candidates or participating in anti-party activities is considered a violation of organisational discipline, and the party is following a strict “zero tolerance” policy in such matters,” the statement said.