MC seals seven illegal buildings in Haibowal area over parking violations

Taking action against illegal constructions, the building branch of Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed seven illegal buildings in the Haibowal area on Wednesday. Employees of the building branch of the Municipal Corporation sealed seven illegal buildings in Haibowal area on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The civic body has also demolished an illegal portion of a building adjoining a dhaba near Suffiyan Chowk (falling under Zone B).

Civic body officials stated that the action has been taken on the orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana HC in two different petitions filed in the past.

The MC Zone D building branch officials stated that action has been taken against seven buildings in Haibowal and Bindraban road due to parking violations.

The building branch officials further stated that working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, action is taken against illegal buildings on a regular basis.

They appealed to the residents to start construction works only after getting building plans approved from the civic body, otherwise strict action would be taken against illegal constructions.

MC demolishes ‘illegal’ eatery at Suffian Chowk

Tension prevailed at Suffian Chowk on Wednesday as the Municipal Corporation, backed by a heavy police presence, demolished a roadside eatery (dhaba) over alleged illegal construction. The action was taken following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

According to civic officials, the eatery had been raised without mandatory approvals. “The demolition was carried out as per the HC’s orders. Illegal structures cannot be regularised by merely paying compounding fees,” said a senior official.

However, the eatery owner claimed that he had deposited ₹6.42 lakh as a compounding fee to the MC to regularise the structure. He alleged that despite making the payment, the MC razed his eatery without giving him a fair chance. The owner said his appeal is listed for hearing in the HC on Monday.

Protesting the move, the family members of the eatery owner accused the civic body of harassment. “There are numerous illegal buildings in the city. Why is action being taken only against us?” they asked. They alleged that a nearby building, which is also illegal, had encroached upon a public passage, but the authorities turned a blind eye.

Sources in the MC revealed that the eatery was allegedly constructed with the backing of some officials and local political representatives. However, when the matter reached the HC, orders for demolition were passed, leaving the administration with no option.

Civic officials clarified that only the unauthorised portion was removed and the section covered under the compounding fee was left untouched.

This particular dhaba had caught public attention during the MC elections, when Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and AAP MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi had a public spat near the spot. Pappi had alleged that liquor was being distributed from the dhaba, a claim strongly denied by the owner.