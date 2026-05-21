MD sounds yellow alert for four Himachal dists amid rising temps

With mercury continuing to soar across Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded a yellow alert of heatwave conditions in Shimla, Solan, Kangra and Una districts on May 21. Tourists taking a stroll on a hot summer day in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI)

The maximum temperatures continued to rise in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and several stations recorded above-normal temperatures. Una continued to remain hottest in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Sundernagar and 39 degrees Celsius recorded in Kangra.

On Wednesday, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 degrees above normal, while Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.

Several stations across the hill state, including Bhuntar, Kalpa, Nahan, Solan and Mandi, continued to record above normal maximum temperatures on Wednesday.

IMD officials on Wednesday said that after the next 48 hours, the maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, the minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during this time.

Meanwhile, light showers are likely at a few places in the high hills and middle hills of the state from May 21 to 26. Light rain is also expected in plain areas on May 22 and 23.

Advisory issued in Una

In view of rising temperatures, the health department in Una on Wednesday issued an advisory asking people to take precautions and prevent heat stroke. People were advised to drink plenty of water, even if they do not feel thirsty. People travelling have been advised to carry water with them, and consume fluids to prevent dehydration. While stepping out in the sun, people have been asked to use umbrellas, towels or caps to cover their heads.