MDU clash: Police yet to arrest Scorpio driver; student groups allege political protection

Two days after Rohtak police arrested two persons in connection with an attempt to murder case following the entry of outsiders into the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) campus on December 16, the driver of the bullet-proof Mahindra Scorpio involved in the incident is yet to be arrested. The footage shows a group of students pelting bricks at a Mahindra Scorpio, while the driver is allegedly seen attempting to run over two students outside the university’s law department. (File)

The Rohtak police have registered a case against four persons — Prince Nandal, Robin, Prince and Dev and unknown persons — at the PGIMS police station under Sections 109(1), 126, 190, 191(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Two of the accused were arrested on December 17 and the Scorpio was seized.

The incident came to light after a video of the clash surfaced on social media on December 17. The footage shows a group of students pelting bricks at a Mahindra Scorpio, while the driver is allegedly seen attempting to run over two students outside the university’s law department.

Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) national president Pradeep Deswal alleged that the police have not arrested Dev, the driver of the Scorpio, who he claimed is the son of BJP’s Sundana mandal president Bhup Singh.

“Three days have passed and BJP leader’s son Dev, who tried to run over students, is roaming freely and Rohtak police have failed to arrest him. Why is the driver of the bullet-proof Scorpio not arrested so far? Serious questions are being raised over the slow police investigation,” Deswal said. He further alleged that Dev and eight others were booked on December 30 last year for firing at a student, Vicky, on the MDU campus. “The same accused again barged into MDU and tried to run over Vicky and his aide on December 16. Who is giving protection to these accused?” he asked.

Another student leader, Honey Gulia, said the accused, who were out on bail in the earlier case, again attacked PhD scholar Vicky on the campus. “Security staff failed to check the entry of the accused and his bullet-proof Scorpio. This incident reflects negligence on the part of MDU authorities and local police,” Gulia alleged. Referring to recent remarks by the Haryana DGP on people owning Scorpios, he added, “Despite that, police are yet to arrest the BJP leader’s son and other accused.”

Rohtak superintendent of police Surinder Singh Bhoria said the incident occurred on December 16 after PhD scholar Vicky had an argument with Fortuner-borne men — identified as Robin, Prince Nandal, Prince Karotha and others — over parking. “Later in the afternoon, they returned in a Mahindra Scorpio driven by their aide Dev and tried to run over Vicky and other students. The scholar and others saved their lives by pelting stones at the Scorpio,” the SP said.

PGIMS police station SHO Roshan Lal said he was unaware of Dev’s political background and that raids were being conducted to arrest him and other accused. “We confirm that the Scorpio used in the incident was bullet-proof and was registered in the name of one of the arrested accused Aman’s mother,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, BJP’s Sundana mandal president Bhup Singh claimed that Vicky and his associates were the aggressors. “They first pelted stones at a Fortuner on the MDU campus. The Fortuner-borne men went to PGIMS police station to lodge a complaint. When they returned in the black Scorpio, which has now been seized, to deposit money in a bank, Vicky and his aides blocked the way and pelted bricks,” he alleged.

Accusing INSO leader Deswal of politicising the issue, Bhup Singh said, “Pradeep Deswal made the video viral while hiding Vicky and his aides’ role. Vicky had a dispute with my son Dev and his friends last year as well.” He added that he met SP Bhoria and urged him to ensure a fair probe and take action against Vicky and others.