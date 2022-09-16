Mechanic among 3 held with 16 stolen bikes in Ambala

An inter-state gang of bike lifters was busted with the arrest of three accused, including a mechanic, on September 11, police said on Tuesday. Sixteen stolen bikes were recovered from them.

The arrested accused are Ravi Kumar, a mechanic, and buyers Atul and Arun. All residents of Ambala.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “After receiving a complaint regarding a bike theft on September 11 (Sunday), a team led by Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) incharge Harjinder Singh arrested Ravi Kumar and recovered six stolen bikes from his possession.”

Kumar told the cops that he stole bikes to fund his drug habit. He used to sell the stolen motorcycles at throwaway prices to Atul and Arun. The duo was arrested on Wednesday and 10 stolen bikes were recovered from them. A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, and a probe is underway.