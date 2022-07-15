Chandigarh man riding stolen motorcycle arrested
A resident of EWS Flats, Dhanas, was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate on Wednesday.
The accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Koodha, 21. A team of the crime branch of Chandigarh Police had stopped him for checking at the Sector 11/15 underbridge for riding without a helmet and a number plate in front.
On checking, police found that the registration plate on the rear of the motorcycle was fake and the motorcycle was stolen from Mohali, an FIR regarding which was registered in Balongi.
A fresh case under Sections 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc.) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station.
Police said Sandeep had two cases of theft lodged against him at Maloya and Sarangpur. He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.
Shiva temples in Prayagraj reverberate with holy chants as Shrawan month begins
Temples reverberated with the chants of 'Bam Bam Bholey' and 'Har Har Mahadev' as devotees welcomed the start of the Shrawan month by visiting various Shiva temples in Prayagraj on Thursday. The maximum rush was witnessed at the Mankameshwar temple, located besides river Yamuna and at Padila Mahadeo temple of Phaphamau. “It is believed that the worship of Shiva is 108 times more impactful during Shrawan month than on other days,” he added.
Can lower rung officers probe ADGP in PSI scam? Karnataka high court to govt
Can lower rung officers boldly investigate the police sub-inspector recruitment scam case when the ADGP is an accused? the Karnataka high court questioned the state government on Thursday. Justice H P Sandesh posed the query during the hearing of bail petitions of some of the accused in the case. ADGP (Recruitment) Amrit Paul was arrested in connection with the scam on July 4. “How can we expect a fair investigation?” the judge asked.
Encourage researchers to solve daunting problems, says Narayana Murthy
IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy on Thursday said India is still a long way off in solving its “grand problems” relating to areas like nutrition and shelter, as he stressed that it requires a cultural transformation of the Indian mindset. The founder of IT major Infosys also highlighted the need to recognise frontline research warriors in war against India's “grand problems”.
PU depts allowed to propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis
The department heads at Panjab University can propose names of foreign examiners for evaluation of PhD thesis, as per a circular issued by the university. PU's office of dean university instruction recently issued a circular to all departments of the university regarding proposing the list of external examiners for evaluation of Phd thesis. As per the new instructions, the department head can propose only one examiner from one state.
Fire extinguisher found lying on roadside in Jammu; destroyed by army
A fire extinguisher found lying on the roadside here on Thursday was destroyed by the Army experts after suspecting the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) inside it, officials said. The suspicious object was noticed by local residents at Malpur in the Akhnoor sector on the outskirts of the city around 4.30 am and subsequently alerted the nearby army unit and the police, they said.
