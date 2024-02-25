Mechanical sweeping rolled out in Chandigarh’s 13 villages, Manimajra

Working towards improving sanitation standards in the city, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday started geographic information system (GIS)-based mechanical and manual sweeping in 13 erstwhile villages and Manimajra. As part of this initiative, main roads will be mechanically swept at night, footpaths and dustbins will be washed and cleaned, wild grass will be removed, and manual sweeping and drain cleaning will be carried out in some designated areas. (HT Photo)

Earlier, MC staff was tasked with manual sweeping in these areas. But due to staff shortage, it was decided that the employees will be moved to northern sectors, while a firm will be hired to conduct sweeping in villages and Manimajra.

The agenda was approved in the November 2023 MC House meeting, where ₹26.33 crore were set aside for the project for a period of one year. Now, the project has been allotted to Mumbai-based Bhumika Pragati JV firm.

As part of this initiative, main roads will be mechanically swept at night, footpaths and dustbins will be washed and cleaned, wild grass will be removed, and manual sweeping and drain cleaning will be carried out in some designated areas. These activities will be monitored through exclusive software and mobile application at the control and command centre.

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said, “This significant project will ensure that the 13 villages and Manimajra will be taken care of just like any other part of the city. Visible differences in terms of sanitation and development will soon be evident.”

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra emphasised that this initiative showcased MC’s unwavering commitment to progressive development. She highlighted Chandigarh’s ascend from the 66th position in Swacch Sarvekshan 2021 to the 11th position in 2023, and even receiving the “Safaimitra Surakshit” title from the President.

“This project is expected to further improve the city’s ranking in the coming years,” Mitra said.