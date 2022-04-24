Medical practitioner booked for raping, impregnating woman in Ludhiana

A medical practitioner was booked on Saturday for raping and impregnating a woman on the pretext of marriage. The woman has also alleged that he also attempted to terminate the pregnancy forcibly by administering her with a medicine.

The accused has been identified as Arun Behal of Ajit Nagar, who runs a small clinic in his locality.

The victim, who is 35-years-old, said that she got divorced in 2018, following which she befriended Behal. She said that he maintained physical relations with her for three years on the pretext of marriage. In January this year, she got pregnant and asked him to marry her, but he refused.

She alleged that the accused also gave her a medicine to terminate her pregnancy and when she refused to consume it, he started threatening her. On January 22, she lodged a police complaint.

Sub-inspector Ranvir Singh said that the accused has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. He is on the run and a hunt is on for his arrest.

Man caught raping minor in bathroom of labour quarters, arrested

Locals nabbed a 25-year-old man who raped a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in the common bathroom of a labour quarters on Sua Road in Kanganwal on Saturday and handed him over to the police.

The accused has been identified as Ajit Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, who lived in the colony.

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter was playing outside their rented accommodation and went missing. She started searching for her and heard her cries from a common bathroom. When she got there, she was shocked to find Kumar raping her daughter. She raised an alarm, following which the locals gathered there, nabbed the accused and informed the police.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that a rape case has been registered. The accused confessed to luring the girl to the bathroom with chocolates and raping her, police said.