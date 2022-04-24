Medical practitioner booked for raping, impregnating woman in Ludhiana
A medical practitioner was booked on Saturday for raping and impregnating a woman on the pretext of marriage. The woman has also alleged that he also attempted to terminate the pregnancy forcibly by administering her with a medicine.
The accused has been identified as Arun Behal of Ajit Nagar, who runs a small clinic in his locality.
The victim, who is 35-years-old, said that she got divorced in 2018, following which she befriended Behal. She said that he maintained physical relations with her for three years on the pretext of marriage. In January this year, she got pregnant and asked him to marry her, but he refused.
She alleged that the accused also gave her a medicine to terminate her pregnancy and when she refused to consume it, he started threatening her. On January 22, she lodged a police complaint.
Sub-inspector Ranvir Singh said that the accused has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. He is on the run and a hunt is on for his arrest.
Man caught raping minor in bathroom of labour quarters, arrested
Locals nabbed a 25-year-old man who raped a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in the common bathroom of a labour quarters on Sua Road in Kanganwal on Saturday and handed him over to the police.
The accused has been identified as Ajit Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, who lived in the colony.
According to the victim’s mother, her daughter was playing outside their rented accommodation and went missing. She started searching for her and heard her cries from a common bathroom. When she got there, she was shocked to find Kumar raping her daughter. She raised an alarm, following which the locals gathered there, nabbed the accused and informed the police.
Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that a rape case has been registered. The accused confessed to luring the girl to the bathroom with chocolates and raping her, police said.
-
₹84,000 robbed at gunpoint from shop in Ludhiana
There is no respite from robberies and snatching incidents in the city. In yet another such case, two miscreants robbed ₹84,000 at gunpoint from a money transfer and mobile recharge shop at Daba-Lohara in broad daylight on Saturday. Owner of Kanta Telecom shop in Daba, Ramninder Pal Singh Bhatia, said that he left the shop for lunch on Friday afternoon at around 1 pm and his employee Sambhav Jain was present there.
-
Poultry farms in Panchkula told to keep breeding of mosquitoes in check
Dr Anil Banwala, deputy director of animal husbandry and dairying, Panchkula, on Saturday conducted inspections to assess and mitigate the mosquito menace in poultry farms of the Barwala-Raipur Rani belt . Four poultry farm each in Barwala and Raipur Rani areas, seven in Naggal and two in Hangola were inspected. “At some poultry farms, deficiencies were noticed in general cleanliness and they were directed to address them within three days,” said Dr Banwala.
-
K’taka CM assures thorough investigation in PSI recruitment scam
Bengaluru: Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday released an audio clip related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, which purportedly carries a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. The Congress has asked the government to either transfer additional director general of police (recruitment) Amrut Paul or send him on leave till the completion of the ongoing inquiry by CID sleuths into the scam.
-
Prayagraj murders: Shivpal meets victims’ kin
PRAYAGRAJ: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav reached the Sangam city on Saturday evening after getting information about the brutal murder of five people of the same family in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area. After a brief halt at the circuit house at around 4pm, Shivpal Yadav directly reached the post-mortem house and met the victim's family. Shivpal said that this case should be worked out at the earliest.
-
Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title
Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board.
