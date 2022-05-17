Medical student’s bike, mobile phone snatched in Ludhiana
Four miscreants robbed a medical student of his motorcycle, cash and mobile phone in the posh Lodhi Club Road locality late on Sunday night.
The victim, Chetan Rathi of Barewal Road, had borrowed the motorcycle from his friend to go out for dinner. He stated two men told him to stop on Ferozepur Road and said that their motorcycle has developed a technical snag. They asked Chetan for his help to drag the bike to a mechanic at Lodhi Club road and he agreed to help them.
After they reached Lodhi Club Road, the two men along with two of their aides who were already present there snatched his mobile phone, ₹800 and the bike and fled. After that, Chetan borrowed a mobile phone from a pedestrian and informed the police.
ASI Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that there is no CCTV camera at the spot and they are scanning CCTVs installed in nearby places to trace the accused.
A case under sections 379-B (2) (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) of IPC has been lodged against four unidentified accused.
Joginder Nagar man nabbed after driver robbed of auto
A day after two miscreants robbed a pickup auto near Cheema Chowk, one of the accused was arrested on Monday.
The arrested accused has been identified as Bhuvnesh Kashyap of Joginder Nagar, while his aide is on the run.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Prabhjot Bassi of Suraj Nagar, Shimlapuri. Bassi stated that he had parked his pickup auto outside the office of an e-commerce site, when the accused overpowered him and decamped with his vehicle.
Head constable Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they swung into action immediately and arrested the accused. A hunt is on for his aide, he added.
A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.
-
Locals join Sikhs to protest against killing of two traders in Peshawar
Peshawar: The brutal killing of two Sikh traders by the Islamic State terrorists has saddened the people of northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and sparked protests by the community members as well as locals who demanded protection for minorities in the country. The victims were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal Bazaar in Sarband, about 17km from Peshawar. Police have registered a case of target killings and terrorism.
-
Temperature in Ludhiana dips by 3 notches; brace for thunderstorm today
After witnessing the hottest May 15 (45.8 C) in the last 52 years on Sunday, there was finally some relief from the scorching heat on Monday as cloudy weather conditions prevailed in Ludhiana. The maximum temperature in the city dropped by 3.76 C and was recorded at 42.2 C on Monday, but the minimum temperature rose by 3.8 C to 29.4 C.
-
Farmer unions in Punjab slam wheat export ban
Chandigarh: Farmers' unions in Punjab on Monday dubbed the Centre's decision of banning wheat exports as an “anti-farmer” move, saying that the Union government is not letting them reap the gains due to higher prices of their crops in the overseas markets. “It is an anti-farmer decision,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU- Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said on Monday. BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal too condemned the central government's decision.
-
No canal water for irrigation since April, Punjab farmers start uprooting kinnow orchards
Farmers in Fazilka and Muktsar districts, the kinnow hub of Punjab, have started uprooting orchards due to inadequate canal water supply for irrigation since April. Kinnow is grown on more than 92,000 acres in the Abohar-Muktsar belt that annually produces 7-10 lakh metric tonnes of the fruit. Gurpreet Sandhu of Panjawa village in Fazilka district started uprooting a 17-acre orchard on Sunday. The orchard was nine-year-old and was bearing good fruits till 2020.
-
Ludhiana: Woman succumbs to injuries after being thrashed by husband
A woman who was severely injured after her husband thrashed her in Lalodi Kalan village two days ago, succumbed at a hospital here on Monday. Her husband, identified as Jagtar Singh, has been booked for murder. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Karnail Singh, father of the victim Jasvir Kaur, 45.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics