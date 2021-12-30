Meerut-based doctor couple held in illegal adoption case

The Karnal police have arrested a Meerut-based doctor couple for their alleged involvement in the illegal adoption of the son of a migrant woman labourer.

Accused Dr DP Shrivastav and his gynaecologist wife Dr Sashibala were allegedly evading arrest since they were booked by the police on June 15 under Sections 363, 368, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 after an investigation by the women protection officer-cum-child marriage prohibition officer Rajni Gupta.

Police had already arrested a Meerut-based couple who had adopted the boy illegally in September last year. Police had recovered the child from their Chandigarh-based relatives.

As per complaint filed by the victim’s mother Jyoti at Karnal’s Kunjpura police station on February 2, last year, on September 18 the Meerut-based doctor couple had taken her four-day-old son on pretext of providing treatment.

In her complaint Jyoti had alleged that a few months before birth of the child, she had come in contact with the doctor couple. Four days after birth of the baby at Karnal’s KCGMCH, Dr Shrivastav told her that the baby is facing respiratory problems and they will provide him better treatment at their hospital in Meerut, free of cost.

She alleged that the doctor couple took her signatures on a blank stamp paper and took her baby along.

Later during investigation, it was found that the baby was illegally adopted by one Vishal Shrivastav and his wife Neha. Vishal had appeared before Gupta and handed over documents, including an affidavit claiming that Jyoti had given her consent.

But the allegations were denied by Jyoti as she said she did not know Vishal or his wife and the baby was taken by the doctors for treatment. She had requested police to retrieve her baby from the couple.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said the doctor couple was arrested and sent to judicial custody by a local court. Police said after investigation, the baby was recovered and handed over to Jyoti.