Meet to discuss ways to prevent bird-hit incidents around airfield

To thwart any untoward incident during the landing and taking off of an aeroplane due to the presence of birds in the airfield of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, a meeting was held on Thursday, to discuss preventive measures and their implications.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke, airport authorities besides the stakeholders’ departments such as Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), municipal corporation (MC), rural development and panchayats were present at the meeting.

Deputy commissioner (DC), Aashika Jain said several preventive measures were discussed and decided to be implemented with the immediate help of concerned departments.

ADC Tidke added that it has been brought to the notice by the airport authorities that the meat shops are among one of the major causes that invite the birds in the area. Likewise, the garbage dumps near Kambala, Jagatpur, and Sector 74 also need the immediate attention of the authorities.

Similarly, the use of laser lights at night by nearby marriage palaces/hotels can also be dangerous for pilots during landing. Therefore the use of such lights in an area of 200 metres should also be banned without any further delay.

ADC Tidke directed the concerned departments to take immediate action for taking anti-bird measures to ensure safe landing and takeoff of flights from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

The ADC also asked the chief minister field officer Inder Pal to issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 for an immediate ban on the use of laser lights in the 200 metres vicinity of the airport.

