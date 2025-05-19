Mehbooba demands central aid for shelling-hit areas

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday demanded a rehabilitation package from the Centre for border areas devastated by Pakistan shelling. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

Mehbooba visited the frontier district of Kupwara on the Line of Control (LoC), including forward areas like Tangdhar, which were among the worst-hit by cross-border shelling.

Ruing the India-Pakistan hostilities, the PDP chief said people need bunkers for their safety. “Sadly, at a time when people should demand good hospitals and schools, they are asking for bunkers. I think it is a failure of both countries,” she said.

Mehbooba said there was a need for a rehabilitation package to make these areas “liveable” again.

“This area is completely destroyed. I request the Centre and J&K government for a rehabilitation package and individual bunkers for them,” she said.

After India’s Operation Sindoor, precision missile strikes at terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, hostilities between the two neighbours reached a “war-like” situation. Indian villages close to the LoC and International Border (IB) witnessed heavy shelling. More than 26 people were killed and scores injured.

Uri, Tangdhar and Poonch sectors were among the areas that saw the heaviest artillery fire from across the border.

“People are complaining that the revenue department has not analysed the losses properly. The talk of ₹1.2 lakh compensation is nothing, as one can’t get a door for that. The government should increase financial aid for construction of houses,” she said.

PDP chief demands Parl session on Op Sindoor

Mehbooba also demanded a special Parliament session to discuss Operation Sindoor.

Welcoming the decision to dispatch parliamentarians to various countries to explain the rationale behind the operation, she stressed the issue should be discussed internally.

“Sending parliamentarians to various countries to explain the rationale behind Operation Sindoor is a welcome and timely step. In today’s world, where war yields only destruction and is no longer a viable option not even as a last resort, diplomacy remains our most effective tool. However, it would have been more appropriate and democratic if the government had also convened a special session of Parliament to discuss the matter internally, while simultaneously dispatching delegations abroad,” Mehbooba said in a post on microblogging platform X.

As part of diplomatic outreach about Operation Sindoor, 59 parliamentarians, former ministers and politicians, cutting across party lines, will be part of the seven delegations to 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels.