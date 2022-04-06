Mehbooba pursuing Pak agenda, says her loyalist after joining BJP
Former PDP member of the legislative council from Nowshera and once a close confidante of former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Surinder Choudhary, joined the BJP in the presence of party’s national general secretary and J&K incharge Tarun Chugh.
“It is the PDP, which deceived me and not the vice versa,” he said, while accusing Mehbooba Mufti of ruining the party and pursuing the Pakistani agenda.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other prominent leaders, including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and former loyalists of the Abdullahs’ Devender Singh Rana, who quit the National Conference last year, were also present at the party headquarters.
Choudhary, while addressing the gathering, recalled how J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina had approached him in 2014 to contest elections on a BJP ticket.
“You all know that in 2014, Ravinder Raina had come to me, but by then late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had given me the mandate of the PDP. I told Raina that had you come before, I would have surely contested (on BJP ticket), but now I can’t cheat him (Sayeed),” he added.
“I didn’t deceive the PDP. They deceived me. Today, I am not here for any personal benefit. I am neither under any intimidation nor pressure to join the BJP,” Choudhary said.
“I am joining the party because of its policies, love and respect and to strengthen the nation… we will work to ensure that the BJP forms the next government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
“Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was a secular leader, but the Mehbooba-led party has not been secular and is pursuing Pakistani agenda,” he alleged.
“She speaks one thing while in power and another out of power. She has ruined the party and stands exposed before the public,” Choudhary added.
Those who joined the BJP along with Choudhary included block development council chairperson Bodh Raj, National Conference leaders S Gupta and Desh Roop Raina and dozens of panches and sarpanches.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Chugh also welcomed social activist Bharat Bushan and his supporters into the party fold.
He said, “Choudhary was the face of the PDP in Jammu and his entry into the BJP has finished the PDP in the region. The National Conference has already lost its face in Jammu when Rana left the party last year and joined us.”
Chugh said that the people in Jammu region have decided not to support the NC and the PDP parties which were “misleading” them with “false promises and dreams”.
He also termed the Aam Aadmi Party’s growing popularity in J&K a “balloon” that would not last long.
Chugh said that the BJP will surely form a strong and stable government in Jammu and Kashmir in the next assembly elections.
It may be recalled here that on March 30 last year, Choudhary had quit the PDP.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
-
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics