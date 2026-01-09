Mehbooba trying to rewrite history: AIP

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) launched a scathing attack on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti saying that she continues to justify the historic blunders committed by her and her father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed instead of showing the moral courage to apologise to the people of J&K. Inam said Mehbooba has no moral authority to represent Kashmiris, calling her actions a betrayal. (File)

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said Mehbooba has been repeating the same justifications for aligning with BJP for the last seven years, even as Kashmiris face unprecedented difficulties. “Rather than apologising for her alliance with the BJP, she continues to defend it. This alliance was not a mistake; it was a conscious betrayal. PDP must issue an unconditional apology for its unholy partnership with the BJP that shattered Kashmir’s political foundation,” he said.

Inam said Mehbooba lacks the courage to face the people honestly and instead tries to rewrite history. “It was PDP that gave the BJP its first launchpad in Kashmir. That single act paved the way for the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading of statehood. Mehbooba is directly responsible for these catastrophes,” he stated.

Inam said Mehbooba has no moral authority to represent Kashmiris, calling her actions a betrayal. He also recalled that it was during Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s tenure in 2002 that policies like the inter-district reservation framework were pushed, the damaging consequences of which people continue to suffer today. “These were not minor administrative decisions; they were long-term injuries inflicted on Kashmir,” he said.

“We do not wish to disrespect a man who is no longer alive, but leadership mistakes of such magnitude cannot be pardoned or whitewashed. Before calling Mufti Mohammad Sayeed a statesman, Mehbooba must have the courage to admit his errors and seek forgiveness on his behalf,” he said.

Inam claimed that history will record Mehbooba and PDP as collaborators in Kashmir’s political downfall, adding that repeated lies and justifications will not absolve them. “The people of Kashmir deserve truth, accountability and repentance, not recycled excuses from those who sold their trust for power,” Inam said.