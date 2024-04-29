 Member of Vicky Gounder gang arrested, three weapons seized - Hindustan Times
Member of Vicky Gounder gang arrested, three weapons seized

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2024 08:08 AM IST

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested a gangster associated with the Vicky Gounder group with three illegal weapons and 260gm heroin

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested a gangster associated with the Vicky Gounder group with three illegal weapons and 260gm heroin.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested a gangster associated with the Vicky Gounder group with three illegal weapons and 260gm heroin.
The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested a gangster associated with the Vicky Gounder group with three illegal weapons and 260gm heroin.

The police team conducted special operation following a tip-off and arrested the accused, identified as Surinder Kumar, and seized a .32-bore pistol with a magazine and five cartridges, the police said.

“During investigation, the accused confessed to have of committed multiple crimes. The police recovered two more weapons and 260gm heroin from locations revealed by the accused,” the police said in a statement.

A case under the Arms Act and NDPS Act has been registered.

Police said 14 cases were pending against the gangster and he was involved in organised crimes like arms and drugs trafficking, attempt to murder, extortion and others.

“The accused confessed his closeness with slain gangster Vicky Gounder,” the police said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Member of Vicky Gounder gang arrested, three weapons seized
