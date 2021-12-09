Memorial dedicated to 58 farmers from Sangrur who died during stir against 3 laws inaugurated

A memorial dedicated to 58 farmers from Sangrur who died during the agitation against the Centre’s three agriculture laws in the district and on Delhi border was inaugurated at the district headquarters on Wednesday.

Punjab public works department (PWD) minister Vijay Inder Singla inaugurated the memorial named ‘Yadgaar-e-Shaheedaan’ that was constructed by the department and the district administration.

The minister, who was accompanied by the family members of some of the deceased farmers and deputy commissioner Ramvir, said, “Over 700 farmers, including 58 from Sangrur, sacrificed their lives while struggling against the black laws. We want to remember their sacrifice and build their memorial. As many as 26 families have received job letters and 27 cases are under verification.”

The memorial has the farmers’ names written on it.

“Punjabis have fought against injustice and participated in major movements in the past. This memorial is in the memory of the farmers who fought against the Narendra Modi-led regime at the Centre,” he added.

Slamming the central government for informing Parliament that they had no data on farmers who died during the year-long protest, the PWD minister said, “The Congress government has identified all the deceased farmers and given them compensation. It is really shameful that a the government says that it has no data on deaths.”

Taking potshots at the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Singla said that communal politics of the right-wing organisations has only deepened the divisions in society.

“The RSS has only ruptured the secular fabric of India’s pluralistic society. But the people of Punjab are wise enough to understand their destructive politics and give them a befitting reply for committing atrocities against the state,” he added.

Amarinderpreet Kaur (24) of Ramnagar (Ghumand Singhwala) said that her father Rajinderpal Singh (51) died of pneumonia on March 18 while participating in the protest. “The loss cannot be filled but my brother got a job. I am proud of my father as he fought against the black laws,” Kaur added.