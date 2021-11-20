Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Memorial in name of farmers' protest will be set up in Punjab: CM Channi
chandigarh news

Memorial in name of farmers' protest will be set up in Punjab: CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union government will repeal the three farm laws.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 04:16 PM IST
ANI | , Chandigarh

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of the three farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced that a memorial in the name of all the farmers from the state who lost their lives during the farmers' agitation will be set up in the state.

"A memorial in the name of farmers' agitation will be set up in State," said Channi on Friday.

"After Independence, if there was any big struggle, it was this (farmers' agitation against three farm laws) which strengthened the democratic system in the country," he added.

Blaming the Centre for "thrusting" the farm laws on the farmers the Chief Minister in an official statement said, "The BJP led Central government should admit on record to have made a Himalayan blunder in bringing these bills for which it hardly bothered to even relent for the past one and half years."

He also sought compensation for the state on account of financial and property losses during the Kisan Morcha.

He further said that the state government has already provided government jobs to the victim families of farmers besides financial assistance of 5 lakh to each family of the deceased farmer, who lost their lives in the farm agitation.

RELATED STORIES

CM Channi also asked the Prime Minister to immediately announce a financial package to relieve farmers and labourers reeling under the burden of debt.

He also asked the Centre to make its stand "crystal clear" on Minimum Support Price and public procurement of farmers' crops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest repeal of farm law
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP