Mercury climbs to 32.1°C as sunny skies return

After three consecutive days of rain that brought the maximum temperature down to 29°C on Friday, mercury shot back up to 32.1°C as sunny weather made a comeback.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for Sunday, the city will experience partially cloudy weather, with chances of light rain with thunderstorm.

On Friday, the maximum temperature had dropped from 30.1°C on Thursday to 29°C, the lowest since August 11 when it stood at 27.8°C.

Rainy weather had commenced in the city on Wednesday, with 31.4 mm of rainfall in less than two hours, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

This was followed by another 42.9 mm rain lashing the city on Thursday, bringing back the waterlogging woes. The rain for the second straight day had caused the temperature to dive from 36.2°C on Wednesday to 30.1°C on Thursday, 1.8 degree below normal and lowest since 29.5°C on September 13.

The 42.9 mm rain recorded at the IMD Sector 39 observatory in a single day was higher than last year, when September 18 was wettest with 19.3 mm rain. However, in 2022, 120.6 mm rain was recorded on September 25.

On Friday, the city further received 21.1 mm rain.

The monsoon system has become active which led to rain for three days in a row, according to IMD officials.

So far this month, Chandigarh has received 163.8 mm rain, surpassing the normal figure of 145.2 mm rain for the whole month. Last year, September had witnessed 37.8 mm rain, while in 2022, the figure went up to 215.9 mm.

Overall, the city has recorded 776.2 mm this monsoon, which is nearing the normal figure of 845.7 mm.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature decreased slightly from 24.3°C on Friday to 23.1°C on Saturday.

According to IMD for the next two days, the skies will remain partly cloudy. Thereon, clear weather will resume.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around the 23°C mark.