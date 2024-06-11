Mercury soars to 44°C in Ludhiana, no respite in offing

After a brief relief following thunderstorms and light showers over the last week, the temperature soared above 40°C again. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C in the city and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning. Students use scarves to protect themselves from the sun amid scorching heat at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

IMD said that the maximum temperature will hover over 40°C for the next, with chances of it touching 46°C on June 13 and 17. According to the IMD bulletin, the temperature was above normal by 5.1°C across the state.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The IMD has issued a yellow and orange alert for multiple places across the district for the upcoming week.

On June 5, thunderstorms and light showers brought slight relief from the heat as the temperature dipped below 40°C after 22 days. The state reeled under its longest heatwave since 2013 with the maximum temperature crossing 46°C on multiple occasions.

Weather experts said no relief was likely from the heart in the coming day and the maximum temperature was likely to rise further.

“The expected arrival of monsoon in the state is around the start of July and pre-monsoon showers are not expected before the end of June,” said Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) principal meteorologist KK Gill.

“The high temperature in May and June was important for a good monsoon,” she added.

As the paddy sowing season is just around the corner, she advised the farmers to use water judiciously.