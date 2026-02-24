Meri Rasoi scheme: 40 lakh families to get free quarterly food kits

A year ahead of high-stakes 2027 state polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Monday announced the launch of ‘Meri Rasoi Yojna’, under which 40 lakh families will receive free quarterly food kits starting from April on a quarterly basis. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during Punjab cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

This will be an addition to wheat provided under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and all the blue card holders having an income up to ₹60,000 annually will be eligible.

The new scheme, according to finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, will involve an outlay of ₹950 crore.

Announcing this after the cabinet accorded a formal nod to the scheme, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, “The hard-working farmers of Punjab have worked tirelessly to ensure food security in the country. However, there are still some families within Punjab who struggle to manage daily meals. Keeping their hardships in mind, the state government has started this Meri Rasoi Yojna.”

CM said this will be over and above the 5kg wheat per member of the eligible family being provided monthly under NFSA.

“The state government will also offer 2kg of dal and sugar, 1 kg each of salt and mustard oil and 200 grams of turmeric powder. The food kit will be given to the beneficiary families on a quarterly basis starting from April,” the CM said, adding that the budget session will begin from March 6 to March 16, and the budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented on March 8.

Mann said his government knows how to generate resources for people’s welfare schemes, emphasising that ensuring nutritious food for every child is a moral responsibility, not only a promise.

“The initiative reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to strengthening food and nutrition security for every household in the state,” he said.

Markfed will serve as the nodal agency for the initiative of providing food kits, and they will be supplied free of cost by the food and civil supplies department.

Mann said that the government has put in place a mechanism for smooth distribution.

“This guarantee was not written and was not part of our party’s manifesto, but it is our responsibility towards the people of Punjab, and we are fulfilling it. This initiative will ensure that every child in the state has access to nutritious food, thereby strengthening food and nutrition security across Punjab,” he added, assuring that there will be no compromise on quality.

“The Punjab government will ensure strict quality checks on all items supplied. Any complaint regarding poor quality or irregular supply will be dealt with strictly,” he said.

During the SAD-BJP government, the BPL beneficiaries were given 5kg of wheat flour per member of a family with a maximum limit of five members and 2.5kg of dal. Before the 2017 state elections, the alliance offered to add tea, ghee, sugar and salt.

