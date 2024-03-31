 Meritorious school student alleges bullying, files plaint - Hindustan Times
Meritorious school student alleges bullying, files plaint

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Mar 31, 2024 11:55 PM IST

Class XII student at Senior Secondary Residential School complains of bullying by batch mates, affecting emotional stability and academic performance. School authorities taking action.

A student of Class XII at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students has complained of continuous bullying from his fellow batch mates.

The student alleged that his academic performance had also been affected.
The student alleged that his academic performance had also been affected. (Stovk photo)

According to the complaint, the bullying includes comments and insults on activities. “We live in hostels away from our homes and this experience made me lose my emotional stability. I can hardly focus on my studies,” he said.

Boys hostel warden Gurmail Singh said, “We are aware of the situation and try our best to provide him a comfortable environment. I counsel him and for this academic session, he has been given a separate room near mine.”

While assuring special attention to the child, principal Manju Bhardwaj said, “The child came to me a month ago, complaining about the harassment. I directed his teachers to reprimand the perpetrators, but if this still has been going on, I will take action against those students.” The principal added that she had asked the student to identify some of the “bullies”, but he did not do so. She assured that action would be taken if the students gives names of those involved.

The student alleged that his academic performance had been affected.

