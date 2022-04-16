MeT predicts another spell of rain in J&K
The meteorological office has predicted another spell of rain in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday.
The previous western disturbance on Wednesday had ended the month-long dry spell and the temperature fell below normal levels at most of the places in Valley.
March and April had witnessed above-normal day and night temperatures that had caused panic among the fruit growers. However, a spell of showers was welcomed across the Valley.
“Another feeble western disturbance is most likely to affect J&K and Ladakh from April 19. Light to moderate rain with thunder over scattered to fairly widespread places over Kashmir division and isolated places over Jammu and Ladakh is expected between April 19 evening and April 20 forenoon,” the MeT office said in a statement.
Due to light spell of rain at an isolated places, Srinagar registered 7°C, which is below the routine normal temperature.
Famous tourist resort of south Kashmir, Pahalgam registered 1.2°C, that is also below normal temperature. Ski resort Gulmarg recorded 1.8°C.
MeT officials said that March, which is considered as wettest month of year, recorded 90 percent deficit rainfall. However, back-to-back spells of rain could improve situation, added the officials.
-
Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing ₹1.2 lakh from her account
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman's purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing ₹1.26 lakh from hOne Uma Yadav Singh, a resident of Rewari, Haryana'sbank account. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav's purse from her car.
-
A fear-driven move: AAP on Himachal CM’s announcement about freebies
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday made a calibrated attack on the saffron party soon after Jai Ram Thakur announced freebies for Himachal people. The AAP leaders described chief minister's announcement of free power on the occasion of 75th Himachal Day as a 'fear-driven move'.
-
75th Himachal Day: Free power up to 125 units for all, no water bill in villages, says Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 50% relaxation in fare in HRTC buses for women, free power to all up to 125 units, and no water bill in rural areas of the poll-bound hill state. Jai Ram was presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in Chamba . “The rural families will also get free water and financial benefits up to ₹30 crore,” he said.
-
29 liquor bottles recovered from cars parked at Mohali hospital; 2 arrested
The Mohali police recovered 29 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and four boxes of beer from two cars parked on the premises of Shalby Hospital in Phase-9, Mohali, on Friday morning. The two cars – an Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga -- are registered in name of the hospital. Two persons, namely Jagdeep Singh and Gursewak Singh, residents of Pawala village of Fatehgarh Sahib, have been arrested under the Excise Act.
-
Mohali mayor conducts surprise checking of cleaning work
Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Friday conducted surprise inspection of cleaning operations in Phase 7, Sectors 70 and 71; Phase 3B2 and Mataur Village. During the checking, 14 employees were found absent. The mayor warned that strict action will be taken against the those found absent from duty. Sidhu asked the employees of MC's sanitation department to improve hygiene in their respective beats.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics