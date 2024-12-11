MHA gives nod, hi-tech jammers to be installed in Punjab jails

The Centre on Tuesday told Punjab and Haryana high court that it has granted approval for installation of advanced ‘V-Kavach’ jammers in Punjab jails. V-Kavach jammers can be used for anti-IED, anti-drone, anti-cellular system and electronics jamming. (HT File)

Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain told high court that to the request made by the state government for installation of hi-tech jammers at various jails in Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter on December 10 has conveyed that prior approval was granted in August and September and no separate approval was required. The Punjab government can proceed further for purchasing these jammers from the manufacturer and installing them in jails, Jain told the court.

V-Kavach jammers can be used for anti-IED, anti-drone, anti-cellular system and electronics jamming.

The high court is monitoring measures by the state government to thwart use of phone by criminals and others from inside the jails, especially those involved in gangster activity.

These proceedings were initiated when the case of two interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi by a private channel in 2023 came to light.

Bishnoi interview: Secy (home) told to file affidavit by Dec 15

Punjab Police have also filed a sealed cover report on status of probe into FIR registered in Bishnoi interview controversy.

The court also gave secretary home time till December 15 to file an affidavit on the action, if any, taken against senior officers, whose role was probed by the government.

The affidavit has been sought in the backdrop of the Punjab government statement that seven police officers have been placed under suspension and departmental proceedings have been initiated against eight. The controversy is about two interviews of the gangster telecast on March 14 and March 17, 2023, when he was in Bathinda jail. Punjab Police had initially denied that these interviews took place within the state. Later, a special investigation team (SIT) found that one of the interviews was conducted at the Punjab Police facility in Kharar on the intervening night of September 3 and 4 in 2022, and the second interview was conducted in Rajasthan. The FIR in the second interview case has now been transferred to Rajasthan.