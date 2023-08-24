Micro, small enterprises to get 5.5L for international exhibition: Haryana deputy CM

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said the state’s micro and small enterprises will be given ₹5.50 lakh for participating in an international and ₹3.75 lakh for national exhibitions in a financial year. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (File photo)

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the industries and commerce department, said the deputy CM.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce department, said here on Thursday that due to lack of adequate budget, many a time the micro and small-scale industries faced difficulties in showcasing their products at national and international level exhibition.

He said keeping in view the financial constraints, the state government has decided that maximum ₹4 lakh will be reimbursed in case of international exhibition which covers 75% of the space/participation charges, shipment charges, cost of display material/product literature and stall construction/fabrication/designing charges. Apart from this, economy class air fare up to ₹1 lakh and boarding charges up to ₹50,000 will be paid for a maximum of two representatives of the industry to participate in the exhibition. In this way, assistance up to ₹1.50 lakh and total ₹5.50 lakh will be sanctioned.

Similarly, financial help will be extended for national level exhibitions, he said.