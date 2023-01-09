Mid-day meal workers protest in Dhuri

Mid-day meal workers on Sunday staged a protest in Dhuri seeking a hike in minimum wages. They were demanding a minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month. They said as of now they are receiving ₹3,000 per month. Besides, they were also demanding pensions for elderly workers. They had planned to protest outside the CM’s office in Dhuri, but the police stopped them at the Main Chowk. Sarbjeet Singh, a leader of protesting workers, said as of now they have protested in small numbers but in the coming days they will organise a state-wide protest outside the CM’s residence in Sangrur.

Other short stories

3 booked for child marriage

Ferozepur : Three persons, including the head granthi of a gurdwara, have been booked by the Fazilka police under Section 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The district and sessions judge said the parties had produced a certificate issued by head granthi Sarabjeet Singh of a gurdwara in Fazilka regarding the marriage. But during scrutiny, the girl’s date of birth was found to be September 16, 2004, while the boy’s date of birth was July 21, 2003, and the marriage was solemnised on December 22, 2022. As per law, the marriage of a male person cannot be performed before the completion of 21 years of age. Therefore, a case was registered against the boy, the head granthi and the president of the gurdwara.

SAD appoints 3 halqa in-charges

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday nominated Rajinder Deepa as halqa in-charge of the Sunam assembly constituency, Winnerjit Singh Goldy of Sangrur and Gulzari Lal of Dirba segment. Sukhbir made the announcement at his native village Badal. Goldy and Darbari Lal had contested the March 2022 state elections from the same constituencies, while Deepa has been brought in place of Baldev Singh Mann, who had contested the previous assembly poll from Sunam. The replacement was given owing to Mann’s health conditions.