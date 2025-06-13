Midnight ruckus in Chandigarh’s Dadumajra: Six booked for brazen stone pelting, threats to public, flaunting weapons

Chandigarh Police have booked at least six youths for blocking roads, pelting stones, threatening bystanders and displaying weapons, including rods and a pistol, late-night in Dadumajra Colony on Tuesday. Based on the CCTV footage, the accused have been identified as Subhash, Ankit, Nikki, Sahil, Haseen, Batti, besides other unnamed individuals. No arrests have been made so far. (HT Photo)

Based on the CCTV footage, the accused have been identified as Subhash, Ankit, Nikki, Sahil, Haseen, Batti, besides other unnamed individuals. No arrests have been made so far.

According to police, the brazen incident unfolded around 11.35 pm when constables Ashish and Vijay, posted at the Maloya police station, were patrolling the area. As they approached the Small Flats area in Dadumajra Colony, they spotted 5-6 youths creating a public obstruction by audaciously parking their motorcycles on the road and hurling stones at passersby.

“Upon seeing the police, the boys started shouting. They issued threats and then fled the spot on their motorcycles. One of the stones hit a woman, Rani Devi, on the forehead,” stated constable Ashish in his written complaint. Devi immediately received medical treatment with the help of her family.

The constables then resumed patrolling when around 12.10 am they encountered the same group again near Sheetla Mata Mandir in Sector 38-West. “The group was again seen on motorcycles, creating a ruckus. As we tried to stop them, one of the motorcycles slipped. In the chaos, I overheard names being shouted—Subhash, Sahil, Ankit and Nikki. They were waving sticks, rods and pistol-like weapons before fleeing again,” constable Ashish added.

Devi, after receiving treatment, gave a written statement, confirming that she was hit on the forehead by a stone thrown by one of the boys while returning from work.

No signs of gunfire were reported at the scene. However, based on the statements, a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(2) (rioting), and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered.

An investigation is underway.