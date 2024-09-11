Miffed over ticket distribution, BJP J&K unit vice-president to contest as independent

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) local unit vice-president Pawan Khajuria on Tuesday gave the rebellion-hit party another jolt, announcing his decision to contest as an independent from Udhampur East. He will file his nomination papers on Wednesday. BJP J&K unit vice-president Pawan Khajuria (File)

Another veteran leader from the party, which finds itself in the middle of a storm over ticket distribution, Chander Mohan Sharma, meanwhile, filed his nomination as independent from Jammu East.

Both the leaders were miffed with the party high command after being denied tickets.

Speaking about his decision, Khajuria said, “Today, the dedicated party workers of Udhampur feel betrayed. The people asked me to go ahead with their decision (of contesting as an independent candidate). On Wednesday, I urge the people to assemble at Nand Palace in Udhampur at 11 am from where I will go in the form of a rally to file my nomination papers before the returning officer,” he added.

Khajuria also sent out a stern warning to some BJP leaders, who according to him, tried to intimidate his supporters. “My life is full of struggles. I warn such leaders to stay away from my supporters. Otherwise, consequences will be serious,” he said, dubbing the elections a fight between “real” and “fake” BJP.

“Those who have been given mandates belong to fake BJP. They are fugitives and deserters from other parties,” he said before requesting the people of Udhampur East to rise above caste, colour and religion and work for the development of Udhampur.

Sharma, a former member of Jammu and Kashmir state human rights commission, and president Tawi Andolan filed his nomination papers as independent candidate from Jammu East.

Party’s DDC member Mool Raj has also decided to contest as an independent from Ramnagar constituency after Sunil Bhardwaj was given the mandate.

Post delimitation exercise, Udhampur district has four assembly constituencies, viz, Udhampur East, Udhamur West, Ramnagar and Chenani.

The BJP, on Sunday, issued sixth list of 10 candidates, five each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions. With this, the BJP has announced candidates for 59 constituencies for the elections. There are 90 seats in the House but the BJP is contesting on 67 of them.

BJYM district president Kanav Sharma, (Chander Mohan Sharma’s son), Samba district president Kashmira Singh and Ramban district vice president Suraj Singh Parihar have already resigned from the BJP to protest against party mandate to parachuted leaders and non-deserving candidates.

From the Vaishno Devi assembly seat, the party had to face the anger of Rohit Dubey’s supporters after his name was replaced by former MLA Baldev Raj Sharma.