Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Bandipora

A militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Bandipora district while another encounter was underway in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip off, the police and army launched a joint operation in the dense forests of Salinder in Bandipore.

In a tweet, inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, “One terrorist killed, one AK rifle and three magazines recovered. The killed terrorist was a part of a newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other two terrorists in progress.” The spokesperson said the operation was going on till the last reports arrived.

Another encounter was underway at Marhama in the Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district. There was no report of any casualty in this operation in the south Kashmir district so far.

2 militants arrested in Pulwama

A hybrid militant and his associate were arrested in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, the police along with the 50 Rashtriya Rifles, two para and 183 CRPF battalion arrested Waqar Bashir Bhat and his associate Shahid Ishaq Pandit. Both of them are residents of Karimabad, Pulwama.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one magazine and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

“During preliminary questioning, it surfaced that the two were in direct contact with LeT Pakistani handler @ Ali Sajid and were tasked to carry out terror attacks and target outside labourers in the district.Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been initiated,” the police spokesperson said.