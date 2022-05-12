Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Bandipora
A militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Bandipora district while another encounter was underway in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
Acting on a tip off, the police and army launched a joint operation in the dense forests of Salinder in Bandipore.
In a tweet, inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, “One terrorist killed, one AK rifle and three magazines recovered. The killed terrorist was a part of a newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other two terrorists in progress.” The spokesperson said the operation was going on till the last reports arrived.
Another encounter was underway at Marhama in the Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district. There was no report of any casualty in this operation in the south Kashmir district so far.
2 militants arrested in Pulwama
A hybrid militant and his associate were arrested in Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Acting on specific information, the police along with the 50 Rashtriya Rifles, two para and 183 CRPF battalion arrested Waqar Bashir Bhat and his associate Shahid Ishaq Pandit. Both of them are residents of Karimabad, Pulwama.
Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one magazine and ammunition were recovered from his possession.
“During preliminary questioning, it surfaced that the two were in direct contact with LeT Pakistani handler @ Ali Sajid and were tasked to carry out terror attacks and target outside labourers in the district.Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been initiated,” the police spokesperson said.
-
Ammunition recovered in J&K’s Ramban
A cache of ammunition was recovered in Sumber area of Ramban district on Tuesday night.
-
“AAP failed to deliver”: BJP drive to point out Delhi govt’s ‘shortcomings’
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday announced a 'Pol Khol' door-to-door campaign between May 15 and 30 to inform people about the “failure of the AAP government in Delhi to deliver on its promises”. AAP spokespersons did not respond to requests seeking a comment.
-
Pandit Birju Maharaj honoured at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s baithak
Pracheen Kala Kendra has organised its 272nd baithak in which Pandit Birju Maharaj's son, grandson and granddaughter-in-law had dance performances. The event was organised at the ML. Koser Indoor Auditorium of the Kendra. The baithak was held to honour Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was awarded the Guru ML Koser Award by the Kendra in the year 2011 . Tribhuvan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj also performed a duet. Kendra registrar Shobha Kausar honoured the artists.
-
Chandigarh’s Nature Interpretation Centre off the ground
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday inaugurated a Nature Interpretation Centre in Kansal forest area at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. The centre, developed by UT department of forests and wildlife, has been established to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subject of wildlife apart from imparting knowledge and acting as an information source of nature education.
-
Bar Body seeks better security measures at Punjab and Haryana HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has written to the high court administration, seeking measures to secure the premises. The letter, addressed to the high court security committee chairman, comes after the Chandigarh Police found an abandoned scooter in the chambers of lawyers and established that it was stolen.
