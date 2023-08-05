Minerva FC owner Ranjit Bajaj bags PEFI Award

Days after his Minerva Academy Football and Cricket Club (U-13 team) clinched the Gothia Cup, Ranjit Bajaj has been awarded with the 6th Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) Award for the best individual-organisation-NGO promoting fitness and sports. Minerva FC owner Ranjit Bajaj bags (HT File)

Under Ranjit’s leadership, the academy’s teams have won numerous national and international tournaments. The club also grabbed headlines by winning the U-12 Mina Cup held in Dubai last year. In 2018, it created history for holding all national titles across all age groups at the same time.

The 44-year-old has represented India in the U-19 football team in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) School Games and has also featured in the Santosh Trophy and Durand Cup. Ranjit came up with the football club after Punjab-based Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Football Club (JCT) was disbanded in 2011.