Minister Harjot Bains inaugurates 4-day Punjabi book fair in Mohali

State minister for higher education and languages Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated a four-day Punjabi book fair at the Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College in Mohali on Monday. HT Image

Addressing the opening ceremony, Bains said a special campaign has been launched to promote the mother tongue by imbibing book culture in the state.

“These book fairs would prove instrumental for sensitising youth about their mother tongue as well as the rich heritage of Punjabi culture and literature. In order to promote the mother tongue, the campaign to put the signboards of business and trade of every government and non-government organisation in Punjabi has received a lot of impetus in the state. The next move is to make the Punjabi first language on the signboards outside the shops in all the markets across the state,” Bains said.

The minister also bought Punjabi books from the fair besides releasing two books “Computer for children” and “Paed”.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa and district planning board SAS Nagar chairperson Prabhjot Kaur also attended the event.