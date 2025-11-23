Minister Sanjeev Arora unveils PITEX-2025 logo

Punjab industries and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday unveiled the logo of the 19th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX 2025). The flagship event of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) will be held from December 4 to 8 in Amritsar. The event will be hosted by the Punjab government. Punjab industries and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora along with Karan Gilhotra, Chair, PHDCCI, Punjab state chapter during the launch of PITEX-2025 logo.

Karan Gilhotra, Chair, PHDCCI, Punjab state chapter, and Bharti Sood, senior regional director, PHDCCI, were also present.

PITEX, now recognised as one of North India’s largest integrated trade fairs, continues to evolve as a vibrant platform combining industry, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global participation, according to a press release.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by senior Punjab government officials, including KK Yadav, administrative secretary, industries and commerce, Surabhi Malik, director, industries and commerce and Jaspreet Singh, MD, Punjab Infotech.

Addressing the gathering, Arora underlined PITEX’s pivotal role in strengthening Punjab’s economic ecosystem. He said the expo has consistently served as a catalyst for industrial growth, trade facilitation, and international collaborations, attracting participation from multiple sectors year after year.

PHDCCI Punjab chair Karan Gilhotra announced that PITEX 2025 will host over 600 exhibitors, delegations from four countries, and participation from six Indian states. With an expected footfall of over four lakh visitors, the event aims to deliver enhanced B2B and B2C engagement and increased market opportunities for businesses of all scales.