Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 13 posts sanctioned for centre of excellence at GMCH-32, Chandigarh

13 posts sanctioned for centre of excellence at GMCH-32, Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2023 01:10 AM IST

The approval letter of ministry suggested that GMCH-32 may ensure that in no case shall the pay level of the posts agreed for creation be higher than those posts which are existent at GMCH in the same grade

The ministry of health and family welfare has approved the allocation of 13 posts for the centre of excellence established under the National Mental Health program at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) in Chandigarh. The centre has been operational since 2009 with the previously filled posts on contractual basis.

The ministry of health and family welfare has approved the allocation of 13 posts for the centre of excellence. (HT Photo)
The ministry of health and family welfare has approved the allocation of 13 posts for the centre of excellence. (HT Photo)

According to approval from the ministry one associate professor and two assistant professors have been approved in the psychiatry department and an assistant professor, associate professor and two posts of clinical psychologists in clinical psychology has been approved.

Along with this an associate professor, an assistant professor and two posts of psychiatric social worker in psychiatric social work (university) and two posts in psychiatric nursing were approved by the ministry.

The approval letter of ministry suggested that GMCH-32 may ensure that in no case shall the pay level of the posts agreed for creation be higher than those posts which are existent at GMCH in the same grade and that the posts are filled up on regular basis as per approved Recruitment Rules (RRs) only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out