Minor assaulted in gurdwara at Ludhiana: Villagers shift Guru Granth Sahib to another shrine

A day after arrest of the gurudwara head and his six aides for brutally assaulting a minor in Kamalpura village of Raikot, the villagers on Sunday shifted the Guru Granth Sahib to another shrine in the presence of members of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and district administration officials. A case was lodged against the accused at Hathur police station. (HT FILE)

According to villagers, after they found that head of the Gurdwara Nanaksar Thath along with his aides have been arrested, they decided to shift the Sikh holy book to a nearby gurudwara.

Surinder Singh, head of the Gurudwara along with his six aides was arrested for holding captive a 17-year-old volunteer and assaulting him brutally for four hours in the shrine on Saturday after they suspected him of stealing a mobile phone. A case was lodged against the accused at Hathur police station.

