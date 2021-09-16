Minors account for 75% rape victims in Chandigarh

Minors remain most vulnerable in Chandigarh as 75% rape cases registered in 2020 had victims under the age of 18 years.

At 61.1%, even crime rate against children in the city is much higher than the national average of 17.4%. These are the findings of the Crime in India 2020 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday.

Amid lockdown, the overall crime graph came down last year. As compared to 515 cases of crime against women registered in 2019, 301 cases surfaced in 2020. The number of rapes also dropped from 112 to 60.

Majority of the rape victims in Chandigarh were in the age group of 16-18 years.

However, there was a rise in the proportion of rape cases involving minor victims. From 60% (65 of 112), it went up to 75% (46 of 60). Majority of the victims were in the age group of 16-18 years (24) followed by 12-16 years (16).

Accused known to victim in 93% cases

According to the NCRB data, in 93% of rape cases, the accused was known to the victims. While 32 rapes were committed on the pretext of marriage, the accused was a family member in eight cases and a family friend, employer or neighbour in 16 cases. Only four of the 60 cases reported in 2020 involved a stranger.

“The accused is mostly a known person as they are the ones who can easily approach the victims. Many a times parents don’t doubt their intentions and leave children in their custody,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

Sangeeta Jund, project director, Childline, said the drop in the overall number of crimes against minors could be because of the lockdown and underreporting. “Earlier, cases of sexual assault surfaced when children confided in counsellors or their friends, but the pandemic forced children to remain restrained in their houses,” she said.