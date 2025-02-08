Mirwaiz condemns Kathua, Baramaulla deaths

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday condemned the deaths of two young men in Jammu and Kashmir urging for accountability of security forces. All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (File)

“After large scale arbitrary arrests throughout valley, deaths of two persons, one in Kathua of a Gujjar tribal youth who died by suicide after custodial torture, and the other in Sopore of truck driver Wasim Malla by shooting by forces during the past two days while highly condemnable is very disturbing,” he said.

“The unfortunate saga of extra judicial killings and rights violations of people of J&K continues as the perpetrators are never brought to book. This cycle will never cease until accountability is established and justice delivered,” Mirwaiz said.

APHC said that it is the responsibility of the authorities, including the elected representatives, to ensure that these crimes do not take place. APHC also regretted the “arrests of hundreds” of people across the valley in recent days and has appealed to the authorities to release them.

A 25-year-old civilian fruit-truck driver was killed in an army fire after he jumped the naka near Sangrama, Baramulla in North Kashmir.

Army said the forces pursued the driver for 23 kilometers and fired on the vehicle after he didn’t stop.

On Tuesday, a Gujjar youth from Kathua allegedly killed self hours after he was picked up by police for questioning for his suspected terror links.

Political parties and leaders, including chief minister Omar Abdullah, have demanded a probe from Union government into both deaths.