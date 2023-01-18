Misappropriation of funds: Migrant workers’ charity in Singapore suspends Punjab-origin official

Singapore

A migrant workers’ charity based in Singapore has suspended a top Indian-origin official following allegations of misappropriation of funds.

In a statement, the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) said its executive director Deshi Gill was suspended until an internal inquiry, according to a Channel News Asia report.

“After preliminary investigations, we believe there is a basis for suspected misconduct,” said HOME, which handles migrant workers employed in labour-intensive industries, including those from India.

HOME said it has notified the relevant authorities of the development.

“HOME’s board and staff will provide all necessary information as part of any investigations that will be carried out,” it said.

It did not divulge further details about the extent of fraud that Gill was allegedly associated with.

Gill, who has been working with HOME since 2017, was appointed as the executive director in July 2021, according to a Facebook post by the charity.

The charity group said on its website that it provides immediate crisis intervention as well as long-term support such as education and training programmes to help improve migrant workers’ well-being and employment prospects.