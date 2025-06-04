‘Misbehaviour’ with MLA: Congress seeks privilege motion against BJP leaders, MC official

Days after a scuffle reportedly broke out between Congress MLA from Thanesar Ashok Arora and BJP leaders during a meeting, Congress MLAs on Tuesday met the speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha to demand a privilege motion against three BJP leaders and an MC official. Many Congress MLAs under the leadership of Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed met speaker Harvinder Kalyan (in pic) at his office in Chandigarh and apprised him about the scuffle with Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora last month. (HT File)

Many Congress MLAs under the leadership of Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed met speaker Harvinder Kalyan at his office in Chandigarh and apprised him about the scuffle with Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora last month.

The delegation also submitted a two-page written complaint to Kalyan, while Arora said that he also offered his resignation to him.

After the meeting, Ahmed termed the “misbehaviour” with Arora an act of suppressing constitutional rights and demanded action against those who tried to obstruct him to perform his duties as an MLA.

“We have given a complaint of breach of privilege to the assembly speaker against the guilty people and employees. The speaker has assured us to study the complaint and take action as per the rules,” he added.

During this meeting, Ahmed said that the speaker was also informed about the “misbehaviour” with MLAs Ramkaran Kala and Chandraprakash.

“We told the Speaker that it is the responsibility of the Speaker to maintain the dignity of the MLAs as he is the leader of the MLAs and it is his job to protect their rights. If the MLAs of the opposition continue to be insulted in this manner when the BJP is in power, then the party can take a big decision in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arora said during a meeting of municipal council last month, he raised questions on the entry of “outsiders” despite a notice to ban them issued by the MC official.