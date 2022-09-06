Miscreants harass woman in Ludhiana restaurant, threaten to kill husband for objecting

A group of miscreants assaulted a couple in a restro-bar in Sarabha Nagar’s main market late on Sunday after they objected to their inappropriate comments.

The accused, Jagjeet Singh of village Lohara, Manveer Singh of Janta Nagar, Gurdeep Singh of New Janta Nagar and 10 unidentified others, allegedly brandished weapons and threatened the couple to kill the couple and upon intervention from the eatery’s employees, indulged in vandalism.

The complainant, Gurkaranveer Singh of Gurdev Nagar, said three men at the restaurant began passing inappropriate remarks targeted at his wife at around 10 pm. Upon objecting and complaining to the manager, who deterred the accused, the trio called 10 other men to the spot and vandalised the restaurant.

Two of the accused, Jagjeet and Manveer, allegedly brandished pistols at the complainant, threatening to kill him and kidnapping his wife. They fled after intervention from the restaurant employees.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, station head officer at Division Number 5 police station, said the registration numbers of the accused’s cars had been captured in the CCTV and three of them have been identified.

A case has been registered.

Kin on shopowner assaulted in East Garden seek stricter action against accused

Ludhiana A 59-year-old grocer has been left tied to a hospital bed, unconscious, for the past 10 days after undergoing brain surgery. He had been assaulted by a resident of East Garden of Jassian road following an argument in front of his shop with a blunt weapon. Claiming that the attack should have attracted stricter attention from the police, the victim’s wife, Arun Bala, said, “Police had lodged an FIR under weaker sections. It was a case of attempt to murder, but the police added sections of voluntarily causing hurt, which is bailable.”

The victim, Rakesh Kumar, 59, of Gagan Vihar of Chuharpur road, runs a grocery store in East Garden, Jassian road. His wife in her complaint said on August 26, she received a call from a resident of the East Garden area informing her about the attack.

The complainant rushed to the spot and found her husband in the pool of blood, with the accused, Ankush Tandon, standing next to him. She rushed her husband to the hospital. “My husband suffered a severe head injury and he underwent a brain surgery on August 27. He gathered some consciousness but he is not recognising anyone. We made a complaint to the police to no avail. On Saturday my cousin, who is a politician intervened following which the police lodged an FIR,” she added.

Eyewitnesses say the accused had indulged in an argument with someone outside Rakesh’s store. When the victim objected to it, the accused attacked him. Police are waiting for the detailed medical report of the victim and more sections are expected to be added to the complaint.

Jewellery shop employee booked for concocting gold theft story

Ludhiana

Hired two months ago, an employee at a jewellery shop concocted a robbery about being robbed with an intention to steal gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹10 lakh.

The Division number 8 police lodged an FIR against the accused, Siddharth Agarwal of Bank Colony of Haibowal Kalan, and initiated a probe. The complaint was registered following the statement of Gurmesh Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal road, the owner of the jewellery shop — Pacific Diamonds near Fountain Chowk. He had hired the accused two months ago.

In his statement, the complainant said he handed over 108 gm gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹10 lakh to the accused to be delivered in Adampur, Bhogpur and Jalandhar on August 31. The accused, however, called him to inform that someone had picked the jewellery from his pocket while he was commuting to the delivery address.

The complainant, on questioning the accused, found that he changed his statements frequently. He then filed a complaint against his employee. Assistant sub-inspector Gurdev Singh, investigating officer, said a case under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division number 8 police station and a hunt is on for his arrest.