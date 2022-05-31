Miscreants rob 1 lakh from money transfer shop at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Two motorcycle-borne men, posing as customers, on Monday allegedly robbed ₹ 1 lakh at gunpoint from a money transfer establishment here.

The victim, Saroj Kumar, stated that he runs a mobile recharge and money transfer shop in Dhandhari Kalan of Focal Point and two men on a motorcycle turned up at his shop posing as customers and asked him to recharge their mobile phones.

After that, the accused flashed a gun at him and robbed him of ₹ 1 lakh before fleeing.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at police station Focal Point, stated that the police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.