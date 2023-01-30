Miscreants rob 50,000 cash, liquor at gunpoint in Ludhiana’s Kasabad village

Bike-borne two miscreants robbed ₹50,000 in cash and liquor from a liquor vend at gunpoint in Kasabad village.

Sanjeev Singh, employee at the liquor vend, said that the incident occurred at around 11pm on Sunday. He had locked the vend from outside for some time to go to the washroom and rushed back to it when he heard some noises.

Singh said that he found that two men were trying to break open the locks of the vend. The accused flashed a gun and threatened him to keep quiet.

He said that the accused robbed ₹50,000 in cash from the cash box and liquor bottles also.

The victim also said that the accused were riding a bullet motorcycle without number plates.

Sub inspector Harjeet Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said that the police had reached the spot and lodged an FIR against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs installed near the vend.