Miscreants vandalise liquor vend, rob 1.6 lakh in Ludhiana

Miscreants allegedly vandalised a liquor vend, assaulted the employees and robbed them of ₹1.6 lakh in Laddian Khurd area of Haibowal. An FIR under relevant sections of BNS has been lodged against the accused. (HT File)

Rajveer, the complainant stated that he was conducting rounds of liquor vends with employees Ravinder alias Manna and Deepu. When they arrived at the liquor vend in Laddian Khurd, they noticed a heated argument between a group of men and their worker, Tasleem Ali.

Rajveer added that he intervened to inquire about the dispute, but the miscreants turned violent, attacking him and his co-workers. During the altercation, the accused forcibly took a bag containing ₹1.60 lakh in cash from their car. Before fleeing, they also vandalized the liquor vend, causing significant damage.

ASI Ram Kishan, who is investigating the case, said that the police have identified the accused as Rohan Masih, Vijay Kumar, Sahil Masih, William, Kaka, Vishal Masih, Sunna, Mani, Jona and Manna. An FIR under relevant sections of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.