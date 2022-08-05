Missed live telecast, but he created history, can watch his match again & again: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh’s family
As Indians all over the world rejoiced at weightlifter Gurdeep Singh’s stellar performance in the Commonwealth Games, which won him a bronze medal in the 109+ kg weight category, his family in Majri village of Khanna missed the live telecast of the event due to a broadcast disruption.
“We were sitting in front of the television but the broadcast got disrupted. We got to know about Gurdeep’s victory from our relatives and friends,” said his father, Bhag Singh while adding that the phones haven’t stopped ringing ever since.
“As soon as the news broke out, villagers gathered around our house with sweets and started dancing to the beats of dhol,” the proud father said.
The family also received congratulatory messages from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Though the family couldn’t watch his performance live, they were able to catch it later during a repeat telecast. Ask if they regret having missed it, his father proudly says, “He has created history. Now, we can watch his performance anywhere, anytime.”
He added, “Gurdeep has made the whole country proud. My heart swells with pride when people ask him for a selfie.”
Bhag Singh added that he hopes that Gurdeep’s win would inspire other youngsters too.
The weightlifter is set to return to India on Saturday, and visit his village on Sunday or Monday.
Residents of Majri and surrounding areas have planned a victory rally on tractors in his honour.
Youngest of 3 siblings, he is his sisters’ pride
While Gurdeep’s family hails from Takhran Punia, they shifted to Majri village in 2008 in hope of better education and opportunities for him.
Gurdeep showed an inclination to sports from a young age. In 2009, his cousin Shubhkaranjit Singh, who was also into sports, introduced Gurdeep to weightlifting.
The youngest of three siblings, Gurdeep works with the Indian Railways in Maharashtra.
His two elder sisters are married. The sisters said that the Commonwealth medal is the perfect Rakhi gift for them.
The weightlifter is said to be fond of cars and Punjabi songs.
Gurdeep holds three national records in the 105+ weightlifting category — Snatch 175kg (recorded in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games), Clean and Jerk 217kg (recorded in National Games at Karnatka) and Total 388kg (World Championships, Anaheim). He was not able to clinch a medal in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 and had to settle at the fourth place. He had also lost an opportunity to participate in the Asian Games due to a back injury.
-
Tennis: Aniruddha to clash with Akshat in U-18 finals
Aniruddh Sangra will lock horns with Akshat Dhull in the boys' U-18 singles finals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10. Aniruddh defeated fifth seed Pratham Hitesh Kotak 6-4, 6-3, while top seed Akshat Dhull beat Yashshavi Balhara 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3. In the boys' Under-14 singles' semi-finals, top seed Sumukh Marya defeated 6-1 in straight sets 7-6(2), Raghav Pawan.
-
Mohali realtor’s false claims busted; HC orders refund with interest
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered a Mohali realtor to refund excess funds collected from allottees with interest, as it came to light that the additional “super area” for which it had been taken did not exist. The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal dismissed the appeal of Janta Land Promoters, which had been filed in around 20 cases with multiple petitioners in connection to its project, Sky Garden, in Sector-66-A, Mohali.
-
Two held for running fake lottery racket in Karnal
The cybercrime team of the Karnal police has arrested two persons for allegedly running a fake lottery racket and cheating people with lucrative offers. The police have also recovered Rs 69,000, two mobile phones and a laptop. They used to create digital bank accounts of the victims to make them confident about their prize money. The accused have been identified as Satinder Kumar, presently living in Ghaziabad, and Balkishan of Noida of UP.
-
Ludhiana | Two cases of hand, foot & mouth disease detected
Two cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were detected in Ludhiana on Thursday. Confirming the development, civil surgeon Dr Hitindra Kaur said that one case has been reported from a school in Khanna while the other patient is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) in Ludhiana. She cautioned residents against confusing the disease with monkeypox. Currently, there are 260 active cases, of which 240 patients are in home isolation.
-
NGT comes down on Punjab over pollution of Ghaggar river
The principal bench of National Green Tribunal headed by Justice Sudhir Agarwal on Thursday came down heavily on the Punjab government over its inability to prevent pollution in the Ghaggar river. Advocate-cum-social activist, Sunaina, had filed a petition in the tribunal seeking issue of time-bound directions to authorities to take preventive measures to avoid pollution in the Ghaggar river and install more sewage treatment plant (STPs) in all villages in its vicinity.
