Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing 328 ‘saroops’: SGPC terminates services of 7 staffers

Missing 328 ‘saroops’: SGPC terminates services of 7 staffers

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 10:45 PM IST

Accepting the recommendation of the subcommittee constituted to probe the case of 328 Guru Granth Sahib’s saroops going missing in the SGPC record, the executive committee of the gurdwara body terminated the services of seven staffers, while the probe was reconstituted to investigate the role of two officials.

Report of the subcommittee was presented in the executive committee meeting on Monday, but the decision on it was not disclosed to the media. (PTI fille photo)
Report of the subcommittee was presented in the executive committee meeting on Monday, but the decision on it was not disclosed to the media. (PTI fille photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Accepting the recommendation of the subcommittee constituted to probe the case of 328 Guru Granth Sahib’s saroops going missing in the SGPC record, the executive committee of the gurdwara body terminated the services of seven staffers, while the probe was reconstituted to investigate the role of two officials.

Report of the subcommittee was presented in the executive committee meeting on Monday, but the decision on it was not disclosed to the media. Nor any discussion was held on it during the meeting, that angered the members of oppositions, including Baba Gurpreet Singh Randhawe Wale.

The matter came to light on June 26, 2020, after the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) wrote a letter in this regard to the Punjab government and Akal Takht.

The SGPC faced backlash over the issue and the main inquiry of the case was conducted by Akal Takht under its supervision. According to the inquiry report, 328 “saroops” were found less in the record of the SGPC publication house. As the SGPC failed to give details, the “saroops” were considered missing. The misappropriation continued for several years up to 2015, as per the inquiry report.

The Sikh organisations are still alleging that the SGPC has failed to tell the whereabouts of the missing saroops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out